🔥Quiksilver releases second limited-edition vintage collection following the first sold-out in 24 hours🔥

Back by popular demand, Quiksilver has released its second vintage range, almost half a year following its debut collection sold-out in 24 hours.

The collection has been sourced by the brand’s design team, who scoured Quiksilver’s archives to choose the coolest pieces, including a Heroic Jacket from 1989 and an Astrophysics Shirt from 1992.

Comprising of 100 handpicked pieces, the next drop features oversized jackets and t-shirts in Quiksilver’s trademark kaleidoscopic patterns and unorthodox fits.

The brand will undoubtedly be curating further Vintage-only collections over summer and winter, and fans can register with the mailing list here to function as first to discover once the next drop will land.

Quiksilver drops its second vintage collection (Quiksilver)

Research by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation discovered that global clothing production has doubled previously 15 years, which includes coincided with a surge in people buying vintage simultaneously.

A study from this past year discovered that in 2018, 64 % of women were ready to buy pre-owned pieces, up from 45 % in 2016.

Quiksilver was founded by way of a band of surfing enthusiasts in Australia in 1969.

Items from the next vintage collection are priced from £20 to £95 and so are available while stocks last.

