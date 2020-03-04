queue-here-for-outside-shower,-residents-told-as-pipes-burst

Residents of an upmarket housing development have been told to use “festival-style” outdoor showers after pipes in their building burst.

Some 200 people living in 90 flats in the Aurora development have been without hot water for more than a week.

The building’s freeholder, One Housing, has installed four portable showers outside the building off Stratford High Street and will be working on Friday for four weeks.

But residents have calculated that if they all spend 10 minutes in the shower then getting the whole building washed would take more than eight hours. 

Resident Luca Mignari, 35, pictured at the showers above, said: “We shouldn’t have to shower near a road, anyone can be peeking through.” 

One Housing said: “We apologise for the problems.

“We understand their frustration and ask them to bear with us while we sort it out.”

