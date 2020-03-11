Questions about coronavirus? Post-Dispatch to host Facebook Live video, 6: 30 p.m. Wednesday

Got questions about the coronavirus?Post-Dispatch health reporter Michele Munz and columnist Aisha Sultan will host an interview on Facebook Live with a local expert at 6: 30 p.m. Wednesday. Readers can leave their questions in the comments on this article or tune in to the interview Wednesday and send questions during the live video. Be sure to like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Facebook page.The expert is SSM Health chief medical officer Dr. Alexander Garza. As the chief medical officer, he is in charge of patient safety for the health system’s 20 hospitals. Garza also served as the chief medical officer to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he helped protect the U.S. against bioterrorism and led the U.S. response to the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

We are gathering information on St. Louis area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

To help our readers keep up with news, we’ve created a free daily email newsletter.

For about 14 days, individuals under self-quarantine can’t go to “work, school or any other public places where they could have contact with others.”

‘Surgical masks won’t protect us from getting the virus — they just protect us from infecting someone else.’

Closures have long been a U.S. response to influenza, a dangerous and highly contagious disease for students. But health authorities are rethinking their approach for coronavirus, shown to have limited effects on children.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest travel restrictions and practical guidance from trusted, local experts..