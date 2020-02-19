🔥Queens Park shooting: Man, 46, dies after being found with gunshot wounds to the head🔥

A 46-year-old man died in hospital from a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting in Queen’s Park, police have confirmed.

Eraj Seifi, of Maida Vale, was found shot on the afternoon of 29 January and rushed to hospital.

Scotland Yard has said he succumbed to his injuries on January 7.

A post mortem examination found his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Two men had previously been charged with attempted murder as Mr Seifi was fighting for life.