The hottest luxury and A List news

Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandnephew Arthur Chatto is known for his penchant for posting Instagram thirst traps – and his latest one just might be one of the best yet. Plus, it’s for a charitable cause.

The regal hunk is a noted viewer of The Crown (we’d love to see him eventually make an appearance on the show, but that’s unlikely). He’s also 26th in line to the throne. His mother is Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

Chatto, 20, might just be the most eligible royal on the market at the moment. He’s certainly one of the most active on Instagram.

Chatto, who’s in his third year at Edinburgh University where he’s studying Geography, often posts shirtless selfies and pictures of his fitness routine. He most recently shared an outtake from his workout on Instagram and it’s certainly an intense one, accompanied by plenty of grunting.

Queen’s Great Grand Nephew Arthur Chatto Shares Shirtless Workout Routine

In the caption, the young royal writes that he’s preparing for the GB Row Challenge, where he and friends will be raising money for JustOneOcean, which protects the oceans from pollution.

If you’re invested, you can donate to the cause and support his rowing team. They’re trying to become “the youngest team to ever row non-stop unsupported around the UK.”

On the team’s website, Chatto’s biography reads: “A man who’s spent most of his time outside of University in the mountains, underwater or in the gym. With an impressive list of alpine ascents to his name and impressive numbers in the gym, he heads up our physical training.”

Perhaps he can start training others if this challenge is a success. Now, that’s a fitness class people would be lining up for.