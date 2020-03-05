🔥Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter says Meghan and Harry leaving Archie behind 'spiteful'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Queen’s former press secretary has said it would be “spiteful” if Harry and Meghan chose not to bring Archie on their trip to the UK.

Speaking to Nine News Australia, Dickie Arbiter – who was a press spokesperson for the Queen between 1988 and 2000 – said there was “no excuse” to leave Archie behind given the advanced ages of the Queen and Prince Philip.

“It would be a great pity if he’s not brought over” he told Nine News Australia, “he’s not seen his great-grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, or his great-grandad, since last year.”

Arbiter added, “There’s always the excuse, ‘Well he’s too young to fly’; babies fly all the time, they flew Archie down to Southern Africa in October for that visit, so it wasn’t too far to take him there, so I believe that they should bring him.’

“I’m sorry, there isn’t an excuse for not bringing him. After all, he’s got to meet his family, his family are not going to get a chance to see him for quite some time, because Harry and Meghan are going to be in Canada or the United States.”

“Well it is spiteful, it’s inconsiderate as well, and the Queen is going to be 94 in April, she’s not going to be with us much longer. Prince Philiip is going to be 99 in June” he said.

Arbiter was a press secretary for the Queen until 2000. He published the book On Duty With The Queen in 2014 about his time working for the Royal Family and now regularly appears as a royal radio and television commenter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London tonight, part of their final engagements as senior Royal Family members.