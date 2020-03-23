🔥Queen wishes Princess Eugenie a happy birthday as she turns 30🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Princess Eugenie celebrates her 30th birthday today and the Royal Family has marked the occasion with a happy birthday message from its official accounts.

In celebration of Eugenie’s 30th trip around the sun, a sweet throwback photo of Queen Elizabeth with her granddaughter Eugenie was shared on the official Royal Family Twitter account.

In the photo, Eugenie is seen wearing a floral dress and smiling at her grandmother in a matching bright yellow coat and hat set.

The photograph was taken in 2019 when Eugenie escorted the Queen to Maundy Thursday Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The post read, “Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is The Queen’s 6th grandchild. Today she turns 30.”

The same post and wording were also shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

(Getty Images)

Eugenie is most likely celebrating her birthday quietly at home given new advice about social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank in Ivy Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

On Sunday, to celebrate Mother’s Day, Eugenie posted an album of photos of herself with her mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, to Instagram.

In the Instagram caption, Eugenie wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day!! Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there. I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can’t be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them.”