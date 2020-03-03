🔥Queen wears extra-long gloves to hand out honours at Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus hygiene fears🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Queen has worn long white gloves to hand out honours at Buckingham Palace amid government calls for a hygiene crackdown.

The 93-year-old monarch usually bestows the honours bare-handed to carry out the fiddly task of fastening the awards to recipients’ clothing.

But photos of her wearing gloves stretching beyond the wrists at today’s investiture ceremony have sparked speculation that she it taking extra precautions owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although she does occasionally wear a pair when carrying out official engagements, they tend to be much shorter in arm length.

The Queen carries out a previous investiture ceremony without gloves (PA)

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the reasons behind the wardrobe choice.

It comes as business and political leaders opt out of hand-shaking when greeting other officials or members of the public.

However, Boris Johnson told reporters on Monday he would continue the habitual practice.

He said: “I am shaking hands, I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were coronavirus patients and I was shaking hands with everybody you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.

“People must make up their own minds but I think the scientific evidence is… our judgment is that washing your hands is the crucial thing.”