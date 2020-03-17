🔥Queen to leave London for Windsor early as she changes plans due to coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Queen has been forced to significantly changed her schedule as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Her Majesty has decided to leave the capital and move to Windsor a week earlier than planned on Thursday.

The palace said a number of engagements and events involving the Queen and other senior royals will be cancelled.

This includes three Garden Parties hosted by the Queen in her palace gardens as well as two charity parties held there.

The annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead.

The Queen will head to Windsor early (PA Wire/PA Images)

Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course

A palace spokesman said: “ As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary.

“Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.

“Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed.

“Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with Government,” the spokesman said.