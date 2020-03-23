🔥Queen Elizabeth to broadcast a televised message to the public from Windsor Castle addressing coronavirus pandemic🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Queen is set to give a speech to the public from Windsor Castle as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.

Other than her annual Christmas Day message it is extremely rare for the Queen to address the public on television.

The last time she did so was in 2002, following the death of the Queen Mother.

She also spoke to the public in 1997 ahead of Princess Diana’s funeral and in 1991 during the Gulf War, when she praised British troops for their “courage” and prayed for “lasting peace.”

Last week the Queen moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle where she is expected to remain until the isolation period is lifted.

A short journey from London, Windsor Castle is where the Queen usually spends her Easter break.

She has been joined there by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who arrived via helicopter from Sandringham in Norfolk.

A date for a live broadcast is yet to be confirmed but is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

Her Majesty released a statement last week on how “we are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good.”

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming to work as one” she added, praising medical staff putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the public.