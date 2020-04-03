🔥Queen Elizabeth set to address nation in special broadcast this weekend🔥

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
queen-elizabeth-set-to-address-nation-in-special-broadcast-this-weekend

The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The televised address, which was recorded at Windsor Castle, will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.

More follows.

