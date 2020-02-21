🔥Queen Elizabeth reveals she once wore braces 'a very long time ago'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Queen Elizabeth shared a rare moment from her childhood during an appearance on Wednesday, revealing that she once had to wear braces “a very long time ago.”

During a visit to a newly opened facility at the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental hospitals, she met with patients to talk about their experience and was shown around the space.

According to The Sun, when the Queen was shown a fake teeth model with braces attached she said, “I had wires, luckily it was a very long time ago.”

Queen Elizabeth is far from the only royal family member to have worn braces, as her grandchildren Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Eugenie all had them in their youth.

After meeting 11 year old Ilia Astrovitch – who told the Queen he was going to get braces as well – the Queen gave him a bit of advice.

Speaking from experience, she told him, “I think it’s worth it, in the end.”

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared a number of videos from the Queen’s visit to the hospitals, which are expected to book over 200,000 appointments in the coming year.

In one, the Queen was seen meeting with staff and families in a paediatric wing where a number of children were dressed in paper crowns and waved flags in anticipation of her arrival.

Once she finally made her way over to them, she commented, “Very good crowns.”

She later met with eight year old Lily Conkan, who had been treated with two cochlear implants, and spoke with her about her experience. The Queen asked her, “So you have two [implants], do you? Well, that’s very good. And is it a very noisy world, now?”

In response, Lily said, “Every year, as well as a birthday party, I have a party for my cochlear implants, so we celebrate my hearing.”

“Splendid,” the Queen responded. “What a very good idea.”

Flo Panel-Coates, the Chief Nurse at UCLH, described the Queen as a “consummate professional” and said, “She comes out and does what we all do in the health service – she does the right thing and does her duty for the people she serves.”

The Queen visited the hospitals to officially open a new specialist building, which combines the Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear Hospital with Eastman Dental Hospital. It was her first public appearance since her extended Christmas break which she spends in Sandringham.

It followed a chaotic week for the Royal Family, in which two royal divorces were announced. Prince Andrew’s sixtieth birthday was also on the same day, with celebrations scaled down following the fallout from his connection to Jeffrey Epstein as a birthday tweet posted by the official Royal Family Twitter account divided users in the comments.