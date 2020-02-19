🔥Queen Elizabeth looks snappy in bright purple coat and pom-pom hat on hospital visit🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Queen showcased her skill with a block colour again today as she stepped out in purple to open the Royal ENT and Eastman Dental Hospital.

Her Majesty wore a bright purple calf-length coat accessorized with a pom pom-embellished hat, a pair of black snakeskin courts and her trusty black Launer handbag .

She also accessorized with strings of pearls and a co-ordinating amethyst brooch.

The Queen emerged from her chauffer-driven Rolls Royce to greet a crowd off wellwishers at the new unit, which will provide specialist help for dental as well as and ear, nose and throat conditions.

The Monarch’s penchant for wearing bright colours isn’t just down to personal preference. In her book Our Rainbow Queen, Sali Hughes writes that the looks are part of her “duty to be seen” by the waiting crowds:

“[Queen Elizabeth] wears bright colours because she believes it’s her duty to be seen by the people who’ve waited, wet and cold, behind barriers for hours at a time” Hughes writes.

“She understands her job is to be seen and, standing at just 5’3…[she] needs all the help she can get.”

Earlier today the Queen marked her second son Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday with a tweet from the Royal Family account.

‘On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York’ the tweet read.

The Queen’s appearance also follows news she has reportedly blocked Harry and Meghan from using the ‘Royal’ in their trademark Sussex Royal because it is “unteneble”, though a royal source added, “discussions are still ongoing.”

