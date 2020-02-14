🔥Queen Elizabeth and other royals at Fashion Week, from Princess Diana to Queen Letizia🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Royal Family are some of the best connected (and best dressed) people in the world.

While they might not be regular fixtures at Fashion Week, plenty of royals have been invited to sit front row at the most in-demand fashion shows of the year, from big names like Valentino and Dior through to the likes of Richard Quinn and Betsey Johnson.

Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone in 2018 when she made a surprise appearance at British designer Richard Quinn’s show, sitting beside Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

(AFP via Getty Images)

She was seen enjoying Quinn’s show as Wintour chatted with her, as well as perusing some hats.

She wasn’t there just because she wanted her chic skirt suit snapped by street style photographers.

The Queen awarded Quinn the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, making him the first ever recipient of the prize.

Bethany Williams won it in 2019, while Alighieri’s Rosh Mahtani won it this year – making her the first jewellery designer to ever win the award.

Duchess of Cornwall and Edward Enninful (AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cornwall awarded Bethany Williams the prize on behalf of the Queen and attended the designer’s show in February last year.

She was accompanied by British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful on the front row.

Princess Diana was known to frequent London Fashion Week parties, though she also was photographed sitting front row at a Joe Casely Hayford show in 1995.

Princess Diana (Charles Knight/Shutterstock)

Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson have also been seen at shows throughout the years.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson (Getty Images)

The pair went beyond simply spectating as in 2007 they took to the runway during London Fashion Week for Fashion For Relief, wearing similar black dresses and some major jewellery.

Ferguson was also snapped with now President Donald Trump in 2007 at a Michael Kors fashion show, as well as alongside designer Betsey Johnson backstage at her show the year prior.

Donald Trump and Sarah Ferguson (Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice was seen at designer shows including Elie Saab, Rebecca Minkoff and Issa.

(Getty Images)

Before joining the Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex was a familiar face at New York Fashion Week.

From supporting her close friend Misha Nonoo through to designers such as Herve Leger and Tory Burch, Meghan rocked a number of strong front-row looks – including this white and blue outfit from her appearance at Wes Gordon’s 2015 show.

Meghan Markle at a Wes Gordon show (Getty Images)

Other British royals to have been spotted at Fashion Week include Princess Michael of Kent, as well as permanent FROW fixture Lady Amelia Windsor, who travels around the world visiting shows including Schiaparelli, Salvatore Ferragamo and Christian Dior.

Lady Amelia Windsor (Getty Images for Christian Dior )

Windsor also walked in a Dolce & Gabbana show.

Lady Amelia Windsor (Getty Images)

But few royals are plugged into the fashion world as much as the Monegasque family, who regularly hit some of the hottest fashion events of the year – from luxury designer shows to the Met Gala.

Princess Charlene Wittstock of Monaco, who is married to Prince Albert II (and bears a marked resemblance to Charlize Theron) is a regular Louis Vuitton and Giorgio Armani guest.

You’re likely to find her seated next to one of the LVMH owners from the Arnault family or chatting with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicholas Ghesquire, Raf Simons and Giorgio Armani himself backstage.

(Getty Images)

Fitting in perfectly alongside the celebrities, she’s been photographed with stars including Kevin Costner, Olivia Munn and more at various shows.

Princess Charlene and Kevin Costner (AFP via Getty Images)

The Casiraghi family – who are descended from Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco – are firm fixtures in the fashion world too.

Charlotte, who inherited her grandmother’s bone structure, can often be found hanging out with the cool kids at Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

Charlotte Casiraghi (Getty Images)

Her brother, Pierre Casiraghi, has also hit Emporio Armani and Moncler – dressed in a Moncler puffer jacket, naturally.

And finally their half-sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, may be young but has made an appearance at hyper-exclusive shows including Christian Dior, Chloe, Valentino and Giambattista Valli.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover (Getty Images for Christian Dior)

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark is another royal style icon.

You’ll find her sitting with Dakota Fanning at an Oscar De La Renta show or Emma Watson at Valentino or watching the looks go by at Balmain and Giambattista Valli.

Emma Watson, Princess Maria-Olympia and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal (Getty Images)

She and her mother Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece also attended Christian Dior Haute Couture together.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece (Getty Images)

While Princess Maria-Olympia has occasionally been asked to walk on runways as a model, Prince Nikolai of Denmark has become one of Christian Dior’s model muses.

Having completed in a couple of Dior Homme catwalk outings, he opened the brand’s most recent show in a logo top, pearl-embellished gloves and delicate face jewellery.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark (Getty Images)

He’s also walked for Burberry alongside Cara Delevingne and is currently signed to model agency Scoop Models.

Speaking to a Danish publication, he said that he “did not want a career as a model” and saw it as a “job, which can help me along the way while educating me.”

Queen Letizia (AFP via Getty Images)

Other royals to be seen on fashion front rows include Queen Letizia , Princess Elena of Spain and Queen Noor.