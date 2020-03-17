🔥Queen cancels all garden parties due to coronavirus outbreak – but guests will be back next year🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Queen is to cancel the Buckingham Palace garden parties due to the coronavirus crisis, the Evening Standard can reveal.

The palace is expected to announce today that all three events in London and one in Scotland, which between them host 30,000 guests, will not go ahead this year.

The Standard understands that those who were on the guest lists will be invited to attend next year instead.

A source said: “Given the situation, it was considered to be the most sensible course of action. But those who were on the list will be invited next year.”

Every year, the Queen hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

The events normally take place in early summer, with invitations sent out by the Lord Chamberlain’s department in advance to recognise and acknowledge contributions of individuals to national life. Nobody can ask for an invitation, and those who receive one will be unaware until it arrives.

The source added: “Discussions about postponing the garden parties have been ongoing but as the invites are due to go out from the Lord Chamberlain’s office, a decision had to be made,” the source said. “Given the numbers involved and people not sure how this pandemic will develop, it was felt it is best to postpone. Nobody, least of the all Queen, wants to take undue risks.”

A highlight for many visitors to the garden parties is the opportunity to wander freely between 3pm to 6pm among the gardens of Buckingham Palace that are not usually open to the public, while the Queen and senior royals circulate among the guests through “lanes”. Each takes a different route and random presentations are made so that everyone has an equal chance of speaking to the Queen and other royals. The Queen eventually arrives at the Royal Tea Tent, where she meets further guests.

Historically, royal garden parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutantes, and have evolved into being a way of recognising and rewarding member of the public.

The garden party tradition was started in the 1860s by Queen Victoria, who used to call them breakfasts.

According to the website of the royal household, men are asked to wear morning dress or lounge suits while women are invited to wear a day dress, usually with hats or fascinators.

The Queen has been determined to carry on as normal in the wake of the pandemic and returned to Buckingham Palace yesteday for “business as usual”.