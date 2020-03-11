The latest headlines in your inbox

The Queen has returned to shaking hands despite coronavirus fears.

Earlier this week she did not shake hands, her traditional greeting, with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Saroja Sirisena and her husband, Dr Sudath Talpahewa.

But she was back to handshaking – without gloves – on Wednesday in a meeting with Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St John.

She had previously been wearing long gloves to hand out honours gloves amid coronavirus fears.

Queen Elizabeth with Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St John (Getty Images)

It came as Prince Charles opted for a more cautious approach at the Prince’s Trust awards on Wednesday.

He greeted TV presenters Ant and Dec and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood with a ‘namaste’ gesture.

Prince Charles and Ant and Dec (Getty Images)

There is no official guidance on shaking hands in the UK, although well-known medical commentator and GP Dr Rosemary Leonard told the BBC that “we probably ought to stop shaking hands”.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Evening Standard: “These are confusing and unprecedented times. The role of head of state is that of a symbol of national unity who is looked to for guidance in crises.

“I think that by being seen to greet others in these different ways, the Queen, who knows that the closest attention will be given to what she does, is giving weight to the official line that people can greet however they wish.

“But for the safety of themselves and of others, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health problems, she is also underlining the fact that with coronavirus there is a malign new threat to our society.”

Speaking to the awards audience at the awards, Charles said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we are not joined by as many of those who make such an immense difference to my trust internationally, as we originally planned.”

He also used the traditional Indian greeting at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, where handshakes were reportedly banned.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was also at the service, addressed the issue of handshaking with reporters afterwards.

Boris Johnson at the Commonwealth service (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “There is a good reason for not shaking hands, which is that the behavioural psychologists say that if you don’t shake somebody’s hand that sends an important message to them about the importance of washing your hands.”

“So there is a subliminal cue there to everybody to wash your hands.”

The World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday. More than 400 Brits have caught the virus and ten have died.