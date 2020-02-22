quebec-rail-blockade-abandoned-after-show-of-force-by-riot-police-to-enforce-injunction

ST-LAMBERT, Que. — Protesters have left a site south of Montreal where they had been blockading railway tracks since Wednesday.

The end of the blockade follows the arrival this afternoon of riot police dispatched to enforce an injunction ordering protesters off Canadian National Railway tracks in St-Lambert, Que.

Earlier in the evening, the roughly two dozen protesters had begun dismantling their encampment, taking down tents and hauling their supplies to the edge of a security perimeter established by municipal police.

A spokesman for the protesters, who had been blocking the rail line in a show of solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia, vowed that other blockades would appear.

Emotions flared earlier in the day as the protesters dug in next to the CN tracks despite being served with an injunction Thursday ordering that the site be cleared.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault had called for the injunction to be enforced “rapidly.”


Protesters decamp at a railway blockade in St Lambert, Que., on Feb. 21, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

