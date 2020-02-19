🔥Quebec premier calls for a federal ultimatum to protesters: End the blockades or else🔥

OTTAWA — Quebec’s premier says he wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to issue an ultimatum to protesters to take down within days blockades that have disrupted rail and road traffic across the country.

Francois Legault says that if the deadline is not respected, co-ordinated police action could be necessary to restore transportation links and end what he calls an illegal action threatening people’s jobs.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Legault says he will attempt to rally counterparts in other provinces to his position this afternoon during a conference call of Canada’s premiers convened by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

The demonstrations are in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline through their territory in northern British Columbia.

Moe says the premiers’ meeting is needed because the blockades have been up for almost two weeks and Trudeau has offered no course of action to protect the country’s economic interests.

Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters CEO Dennis Darby has said the crisis is stranding an estimated $425 million in goods every day the blockade continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.