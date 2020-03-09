🔥Quarantined students in Wuhan bombard homework app Dingtalk with low ratings to extend ‘holiday’🔥

Quarantined students in Wuhan have prolonged their time off school by collectively bombarding a homework app with thousands of one-star reviews on the app store.

Dingtalk, a workflow online platform developed by AliBaba, saw its ratings drop from 4.9 to 2.0 in the app store after students in Wuhan bombarded it with one-star reviews, in the hopes of booting the app off the digital store.

“Thank you Dingtalk let me to see my teacher again during the holiday. I must give you a five-star review, but it’s just installment payment,” reads one of the reviews on the store. “I downloaded this app just to give it a one star,” reads another.

The app was originally developed by Ali Baba as a communication tool for Chinese white collar workers. Since the coronavirus was first reported in January, new features were added to the app such as the ability to live-stream classes, grade homework and watch video replays.

“Somehow the little brats worked out that if enough users gave the app a one-star review it would get booted off the app store,” reads an article

in the London Review of Books, describing life under quarantine in Wuhan.

The news has also made the rounds on Twitter, with many users delighting in it as one of the few positive updates to come out of China, where the outbreak originated and first struck the hardest.

This is hilarious because many Chinese workers complaint that DingTalk is used by their bosses as a surveillance tool to enforce virtual facetime. As always, the youth in their purity of feeling lead the revolution. — Eugene Wei (@eugenewei) March 7, 2020

As a teacher in China forced to use dingtalk to monitor attendance and vacation days, I approve of what the kids did — noted MEEFS fan (@leafs_apologist) March 8, 2020

I’m so freaking boring these days,no outdoor activities，no fresh air,but I have homework a lot of homework,just because of the app called Dingtalk,making my life so fking great.GOODBYE MY HOLIDAY! pic.twitter.com/hjD5L1UHiR — kylememories (@kylememories) March 2, 2020

It’s unclear whether giving an app poor ratings is enough to get the app booted off the store. However, the surge of bad reviews was enough to force the founders to plead with users to stop. “I’m only five years old, please don’t kill me,” they wrote on social media.

Many have also come to the defence of the app, countering the one-star reviews with several five-star ratings, arguing that it’s unfair to punish the app for the coronavirus outbreak. “Just want to save an excellent app from coronavirus! Go Ali!” reads a review.

Currently, more than 100,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed globally — 80,739 of which are in China. More than 3,000 people in China have died from the virus. However Chinese officials have said they have been able to successfully slow the spread of the virus and allowed some schools to open on Monday.

Schools and most workplaces in Wuhan still remain shut during the outbreak.