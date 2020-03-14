The latest headlines in your inbox

Quarantined Italians have been keeping up morale during the national coronavirus lockdown by singing, dancing and playing instruments from their balconies.

Several videos have emerged on social media showing neighbours congregating on individual balconies and hanging out of windows in blocks of flats across the country to make joyous music.

Italy is the epicentre of Europe’s coronavirus crisis and has been on lockdown since prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced strict isolation measures to curb the spread of the virus.

In an extension of the measures, mayors of many cities including Rome and Milan have decided to close public playgrounds and parks after health authorities lamented that too many people were gathering together.

In one video, men and women in Siena, Tuscany, can be heard breaking into a traditional Italian song.

The video was posted by @valemercurii, who said they were singing to “warm their hearts” during the quarantine.

“People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown,” the tweet read.

A video was also posted from Sicily, where dozens of people could be seen playing a range of instruments on their balconies, including tambourines and accordions, while dancing along to the music.

John Nichols, who shared the video, wrote: “Sicily has figured out this whole self-isolation thing.”

Another video posted on Twitter captured the sound of residents singing along to You’re Just Too Good To Be True.

The caption added: “This is how the Italians are keeping themselves occupied as the covid-19 keeps them in their homes!”

Leonardo Carella, a doctoral candidate in Politics at Oxford, shared several videos of similar scenes from across the country, including from Salerno and Naples, which he said showed the “resilience” of the nation.

A video posted from the account @alasaarela in response, featuring the sound of a guitar with people singing along, included the caption: “My wife’s sister shot this from Firenze. Italians are really good at celebrating life even in hardest of circumstances.”