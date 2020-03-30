🔥Quarantine cooking: Spaghetti col tonno from the London Shell Co's Stuart Kilpatrick🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Cans of soup are all very well – they worked for Warhol – but they’re hardly the height of culinary inspiration.

Quarantine cooking is our new daily column, where chefs from across London give their ideas for what to make while we’re all cooped up.

We start with a classic from the London Shell Co’s Stuart Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick – who also looks after sister restaurant The Grand Duchess – is best known for his simple, delicate approach to fish, and both floating restaurants specialise in cleanly done seafood. While getting your hands on a fresh bit of bass is probably a stretch at the minute, here Kilpatrick offers a back-of-the-cupboard classic, mixing tinned tuna with pasta. It’s easy as anything to pull off, but be careful with the tuna; it’s too easy to accidentally turn it into a paste, which will rather ruin things. Be sure to sweat the garlic enough too, so it cuts right through the dish.

Lovely for lunch and easy for a quick supper, here’s the London Shell Co’s take on spaghetti col tonno.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

400g spaghetti ​

200g tinned tuna

4 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

Capers

Tomato paste

Red wine vinegar

Chilli flakes

A large bunch of flat parsley

Stale Bread

A lemon

Salt, pepper

Method

This is a quick, easy one, and the idea is to get the pasta going at the same time as preparing the sauce, before finishing it all off together.

Sweat the garlic on a low heat in copious amounts of olive oil. Meanwhile, add the pasta to boiling water.

When the garlic starts to colour, add a tablespoon of tomato paste and three tablespoons of the pasta water, and reduce the heat to the lowest setting. Season with a teaspoon of red wine vinegar and a dash of sugar, a pinch of dry chill flakes and plenty of salt and pepper.

Drain the tuna and add to the sauce in nice big flakes, and allow it to warm through gently. Don’t be tempted to stir the sauce – the tuna will turn to mush given half a chance.

After about six minutes or so, drain the pasta – it should be al dente at this point – and return to the pan with a knob of butter and the tuna sauce. The pasta will finish cooking in the sauce.

Roughly chop a bunch of flat parsley and add to the pan with a fist full of capers. Stir gently, being careful not to break up the tuna too much. Once it’s all mixed, serve into a pasta bowl.

If you’re feeling especially snazzy, pulse a couple of slices of stale bread in a food processor and then fry in a little oil until crisp.

Drain these crumbs on a little kitchen paper and add the zest of half a lemon for something crunchy to sprinkle on over your pasta.