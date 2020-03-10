🔥Quaden Bayles thanks people for support and says 'I'm good' after heartbreaking bullying video🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A nine-year-old boy bullied because of his dwarfism has thanked people for their support after a heartbreaking video of his experience went around the world.

Quaden Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, was filmed by his mother saying “I just want to die” in a video which went viral and was viewed millions of times .

The footage led to an outpouring of celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and comedian Brad Williams, who set up a fundraising page for the young boy to go to Disneyland. The Indigenous All Stars rugby league team also invited Quaden to walk them onto the pitch.

Appearing today on Good Morning Britain, ​Quaden, from Queensland, Australia, told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that he felt “good” following the response to the video.

He said: “It’s nice when they say all the comments about me and supporting me. Thank you very much for giving me lots of love and support.”

Queensland boy and dwarfism champion Quaden Bayles distraught after being bullied

The boy’s mother Yarrika Bayles, who also appeared on the show, revealed that Quaden has not yet returned to school.

Describing the video as a “plea for help”, she said: “We haven’t been back to school yet.

“We are still figuring out a care plan to get back into school with the right support in place, so that will take some time/

“But we are all working together to make sure he will re-enter the school in a much more safer environment for all students and staff.”

Thousands of people donated to a fundraising page to send the boy on holiday , but the family has since said they do not want to accept the money.

Quaden joined rugby union players onto the pitch after the video gained attention (Getty Images)

Yarraka added: “No one could have predicted, just by posting a video asking for help on how to deal with this, I could not have ever imagined that it would reach worldwide audiences.

“For someone to start a GoFundme, it was a humbling experience.

“I’m definitely not used to anyone helping, I’m an independent single mum…

“I thought it was a great idea at first… the reason we declined that trip is because taking my son on a trip to Disneyland, you know, is like instant gratification, we would still have to come home and deal with it.

Hugh Jackman Speaks Out In Support Of Quaden Bayles

“And I don’t feel comfortable, our family does not feel comfortable, with just myself and my son removing ourselves from the situation, heading over for a little holiday, pretending to be happy when we have the highest suicide rates in the world.”

She added: “It sounded amazing at first and we thought that would be wonderful for Quaden, there is always a positive out of a negative, but we‘ve agreed and thought it will be much more beneficial and have much more of an impact on communities and families who have also been dealing with this situation.

“So we have kindly declined that offer and we would much rather see funds go where it’s really needed.”

The video, which was shared on Facebook, showed Quaden in floods of tears while sat in a car talking about being bullied.

The boy can be heard saying “give me a knife, I’m going to kill myself” and “I want to die” after being picked up from his Brisbane school.

His mother said she started to film her son’s anguish in the hope parents would take action against the nonstop bullying.

In response, actor Jackman, 51, wo starred in the Greatest Showman, posted a video message to the boy, telling him: “You’ve got a friend in me”.