🔥Quaden Bayles' family turns down £350,000 raised for Disneyland trip and ask for it to go to charity instead🔥

The family of bullied schoolboy Quaden Bayles have turned down more than £350,000 (A$700,000) raised to send the youngster to Disneyland and instead asked for it to be donated to charity.

The mammoth amount was raised after a video of the Australian nine-year-old, who has dwarfism, went viral.

Quaden’s mother Yarraka filmed her son in the moments after she had picked him up from school where he was being bullied and posted it to shame bullies and the school.

In the video, Quaden is crying and says he wants to die after being tormented by his fellow pupils.

An outpouring of support from across the world followed, including a message from Aussie actor Hugh Jackman, and US comedian Brad Williams, who also has dwarfism, set up an online fundraiser called ‘Let’s send a wonderful kid to Disneyland!’.

Hugh Jackman backed Quaden in heartfelt video message

Since then, almost 21,000 people have chipped in for the cause raising more than A$720,000 (£366,000).

However, on Thursday Quaden’s family declined the trip, saying they would rather the money be given to a grassroots charity that can help combat bullying and suicide.

His aunt Mundanara told NITV News: “What kid wouldn’t want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden’s life.

Quaden was so distraught he told his mum he wanted to take his own life (Yarraka/ Facebook)

“But my sister said ‘you know what, let’s get back to the real issue’.

“This little fella has been bullied. How many suicides, black or white, in our society have happened due to bullying?

“We want the money to go to community organisations that really need it.”

Brad Williams wanted to let Quaden know he is a “wonderful human being” (Getty Images)

Williams set up the crowd funder to show Quaden “he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy” and “to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated”.

The family said they were considering sending the cash to Dwarfism Awareness Australia and the Balunu Healing Foundation.

They are now working with Williams and GoFundMe because according to the rules the funds must be used for the purpose originally stated.

Quaden walked hand in hand with the Indigenous rugby league team (Getty Images)

Quaden has benefitted from other donations including a VIP makeover, including a top salon haircut and a wardrobe overhaul from Australian clothes brand Culture Kings.

He has also been invited on a number of other trips including a NBA game in Texas.

He also led rugby league team the Indigenous All Stars onto the pitch during their game on Saturday.