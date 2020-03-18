🔥QPR squad in self-isolation for nine days as Les Ferdinand outlines expectations during limbo period🔥

QPR are the latest club to put their first-team squad into self-isolation in an attempt to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Standard Sport can reveal the Hoops sent their players home last Friday for nine days with individual training programmes to maintain fitness in the hope English football can resume soon after the current suspension until April 3.

They are due to report for training on Monday but that appears unlikely with the government stepping up their response to Covid-19 by encouraging people who can to work from home and avoid non-essential contact.

And QPR director of football Les Ferdinand revealed he has urged the players to remain professional for however long they are isolated, a message which has extra poignancy after Mason Mount was forced to apologise to Chelsea having been pictured in a park kickaround while supposedly in lockdown.

“We’re all in limbo because we are still waiting for answers from relative governing bodies telling us when we can go back to work,” Ferdinand told Standard Sport.

“We’ve isolated the boys for nine days from the back of last week just in line with everything we’ve been told.

“My club doctor [Dr Imtiaz Ahmad] has been absolutely fantastic along with our sport scientists, in terms of giving programmes to the players. We keep reiterating to the players ‘this is not a holiday, this is not a break.

“Unfortunately, you are not allowed to come into the training ground but you are professional athletes. You need to keep yourself in condition to be able to hit the ground running again’.

“Yes, we all know if you are off for a certain amount of time, when boys go away for pre-season, they come back and need that six-week period to get themselves back up to speed. But this is not a period where we have said ‘go home, put your feet up and relax’.

“They are expected to do something every day to keep themselves ticking over so when we do go back in, OK, we will have missed a couple of games but they shouldn’t need a full pre-season to resume playing football again.

“We’ll test them when they come back and hopefully they realise they need to be professional enough to take it on board. We are keeping tabs but we can’t send staff out to monitor what they are doing every day.”