🔥QPR consult fans on rail seating at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium🔥

QPR have begun a consultation process to see if supporters would like rail seating installed at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Rail seating was created to allow fans to sit or stand safely in stadia and it is extensively used by clubs in Germany.

The concept has now begun to be integrated into English football, with sides in League One and Two installing it.

Premier League club Wolves also implemented rail seating last summer, while earlier this month Manchester United applied for permission to install it for up to 1,500 fans at Old Trafford.

QPR are now looking into the matter themselves as a way of enhancing the atmosphere for home games at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Championship club want to see if supporters would back the installation of rail seating and have duly begun a consultation process with fans that will run until March 20.

Supporters have been invited to fill out a questionnaire on the topic and, if there is appetite for its installation, QPR will speak to the relevant authorities.

“The club is constantly looking at ways to improve and engage with as many supporters as possible,” said Lee Hoos, QPR CEO.

“We feel rail seating is an option worth looking at in consultation with our supporters.

“I must stress at this point that this is the start of a consultation only and that any implementation of rail seating would only start if it is approved by the appropriate licensing authorities.”