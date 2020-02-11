🔥QPR captain Grant Hall: I was in a bad way and drank to forget… I'm glad I opened up🔥

If you were to visit QPR’s training ground during the near two years Grant Hall was out injured, you would not have known he was ­suffering.

The defender admits he has always been quite good at hiding things and from April 2017 to the start of 2019, when crippling ­tendinitis in a knee left him fearing for his career, Hall kept quiet, while under the surface his mental health slowly deteriorated.

No one at QPR, nor Hall’s friends or family, knew he was battling with depression until one day the brave face he wore eventually gave way.

“When your problems are building up it is like filling a bath and at one point it will overflow,” says Hall. “That was exactly what I was doing. I was filling a bath with all my issues and problems that I hadn’t spoken about.

“It just got to the point where I was in [QPR director of football] Les Ferdinand’s office and it finally overflowed. It all came out then. That was the moment I knew I was in a bad way.”

Before that meeting with Ferdinand and QPR’s former manager Steve McClaren, Hall had been ­holding in his problems and dealing with them through other avenues.

Unable to play, there was a period where he admits he went out five or six weeks in a row because drinking was a ­coping mechanism.

Hall previously spent 18 months out with knee tendinitis (Getty Images)

“It helped me forget about the injury for that brief moment in time,” says Hall. “But the next morning you are thinking about it again and you feel like s***.”

Hall’s injury was incredibly severe and virtually identical to the one that ultimately ended former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves’s career. Surgery was always an option but, given the risks involved, Hall wanted to exhaust every other ­avenue before then.

“I had injections, they didn’t work. I had shockwave therapy on my knee, that didn’t work. I went to see another specialist and he thought it was a problem with my hip, that didn’t work,” he says.

“There was a point where I didn’t think I would play again. I didn’t want to think about football, I didn’t want to be around football. I was just looking out of the window, looking at the boys train and thinking, ‘Is that ever going to be me again?’”

It was that fear of retirement that led to Hall’s downward spiral, but thankfully his knee and mental health have improved over the past year to the extent where Tuesday night’s match against Swansea will be his 27th appearance of the season

The ‘Heads Up’ mental health campaign was launched this month (Getty Images)

Surgery ended up healing his knee as they removed the inflamed tendon, but it was Ferdinand putting Hall onto someone at players’ union the PFA to discuss his depression with that aided that part of his recovery and inspired him to become an outspoken voice in raising awareness for mental health in football.

It is a topic that has earned more publicity in recent years, as shown by the FA and Prince William, the association’s president, launching a new initiative, Heads Up Weekends, which ran over last weekend and continues this Saturday and Sunday.

Clubs up and down the country are taking part and encouraging people to speak out, like Hall has over the past year, and the defender cannot underline how important that is.

“I feel like I am more open now because I used to be quite closed as a person,” he says. “Football is seen as a hard game and people see it as a weakness if you speak about mental health, but I don’t anymore.

“Maybe I did before, but I don’t now. The best thing to do is speak about it, because it has done me the world of good.

“It is difficult — it is very difficult — but it is not a weakness now. It is actually a strength to come out and talk about it.”