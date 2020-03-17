🔥QPR boss Mark Warburton says declaring season null and void after coronavirus outbreak would be 'ludicrous'🔥

QPR boss Mark Warburton says it would be “ludicrous” for the current football season to be declared null and void.

Football in the UK is currently suspended until at least April 3 as the country battles with the outbreak of coronavirus.

It has thrown the prospect of finishing the 2019/20 season into doubt, with ideas being floated about how the campaign should end.

Playing deep into the summer has been proposed as an idea, and that plan would be aided by the decision to shift Euro 2020 back a year to 2021.

Another solution would be to declare the current season null and void, but Warburton has dismissed that notion.

“There is plenty of speculation about what should be done with the rest of this season,” he told QPR’s official website.

“I hear some people saying it should be declared null and void. For me, that is ludicrous. The season has to be finished.

“As things stand, the players have been given this week off and will be reporting back next week.

“We are preparing to play Middlesbrough on April 4 although, in my mind, I am 99.9 per cent certain that fixture will not be played on that date.

“Nevertheless, that is what we have to plan for and prepare accordingly for until we are told otherwise.

“When we are given fresh updates, we will make new plans based on that information. That’s all we can do.

“Whenever the League resumes we have to do our best to make sure the players are fit and ready.

“Are we going to be as sharp as we were for our last game? No. That’s the honest reality but we have to do what we can to make sure the loading on the players is right.”