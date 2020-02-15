🔥Qatar to stage Euro 2020 warm-up tournament🔥

Portugal, Croatia, Belgium and Switzerland will compete in a mini tournament in Qatar next month as they prepare for Euro 2020, it has been announced.

The sides will play two matches each in Doha between March 26 and 30 in the Qatar Airways International Cup, the Belgian and Swiss football associations confirmed.

World Cup runners-up Croatia will meet the Swiss on March 26, followed the next day by a meeting between Belgium and reigning European champions Portugal, where Cristiano Ronaldo will be chasing his 100th international goal.

Matches are to be played at the Aspire Academy in the Qatar capital. On March 30, Switzerland will take on Belgium followed by a clash between Croatia and Portugal.

At the Euro 2020 tournament, Switzerland are in Group A, Belgium in B, Croatia in D and Portugal in Group F.

Qatar host the next World Cup in 2020.

Additional reporting by Reuters