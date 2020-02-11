qatar-investment-authority-mulled-a-sirius-rescue-deal-before-anglo-bid

🔥Qatar Investment Authority mulled a Sirius rescue deal before Anglo bid🔥

News
John koli0

The Qatar Investment Authority tried to put together a rescue deal to save Sirius Minerals before Anglo American stepped in, sources close to the situation have said. 

The sovereign wealth fund, the company’s third-largest shareholder, looked to raise equity for the North Yorkshire mine project after Sirius was forced to pull a crucial $500 million bond issue in late September. 

Qatar bought a 3% stake in Sirius in May last year and was worried its equity would be wiped out if the firm did not find finance.

A source said: “They were looking at a short-term bridge proposal.” 

However, the source continued that Qatar decided against pursuing a rescue package once Anglo American made an offer in January. 

The source added: “It did not want to go head to head with Anglo. It wouldn’t be their style to go hostile with a company like Anglo, BHP or Rio and they don’t tend to fund early-stage mining development projects.”

Last week Sirius told investors to accept a takeover bid from Anglo when a shareholder vote takes on March 3.

An unnamed US led consortium is also said to be attempting a rival takeover of Sirius.

Related Posts

neman:-for-300-bucks-i-want-caviar,-not-dandelions

Neman: For 300 bucks I want caviar, not dandelions

syed
pablo-mari-shirt-number:-arsenal-&apos;confirm&apos;-new-signing&apos;s-pick-after-january-transfer

Pablo Mari shirt number: Arsenal 'confirm' new signing's pick after January transfer

John koli
china-races-to-censor-citizens,-fearing-potential-unrest-following-whistleblower-doctor’s-death

China races to censor citizens, fearing potential unrest following whistleblower doctor’s death

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *