🔥Qassim Soleimani’s ‘holy war’ will engulf Syria in Sunni-Shia conflict for years to come🔥

In a moment of uncharacteristic candour, Syria’s defence minister last week admitted he had been working with Qassim Soleimani since the start of the country’s devastating civil war.

“The first battle we carried out was Baba Amr in Homs [in 2011]”, said General Ali Ayub.

For anyone who has been paying attention to the war in Syria it was no surprise Soleimani and his men had been on the ground from its earliest days, but this was the first time the regime had publicly acknowledged it.

Iran’s role in the conflict has always been murky. Unlike Damascus’s other main ally, Russia, Tehran has always preferred to keep quiet about its footprint there.

Iran has led a controversial campaign in Syria in the pursuit of controlling an arc of territory known as the “Shia Crescent” from Tehran all the way to Beirut in Lebanon. The late Soleimani, as head of the Quds Force – the external operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp – was its architect.

He began by completely reorganising President Bashar al-Assad’s armed forces, modelled on Iran’s Basij militia.

When the uprising against Assad grew, he deployed nearly 80,000 Shia militiamen, including fighters from Lebanon’s Hizbollah, Iraqi militant groups, and Afghan and Pakistani mercenaries, to fight the largely Sunni opposition.