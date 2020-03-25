🔥Qantas runs first non-stop Darwin to Heathrow flight🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Qantas is to operate the first non-stop flight from Darwin to Heathrow as travellers struggle to return to the UK amid the coronavirus crisis.

Its flagship Sydney to London service usually flies via Singapore but, due to travel restrictions on international journeys, the airline has been forced to find an alternative route.

Australian carrier Qantas will temporarily operate its Sydney to London flight via the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory.

It will take 16 hours and 45 minutes — believed to be the first non-stop flight between the two destinations.

The temporary route will only operate this week, before Qantas suspends all international flights until May 31 at the earliest.