🔥Qantas runs first non-stop Darwin to Heathrow flight🔥

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
qantas-runs-first-non-stop-darwin-to-heathrow-flight

The latest headlines in your inbox

Qantas is to operate the first non-stop flight from Darwin to Heathrow as travellers struggle to return to the UK amid the coronavirus crisis.

Its flagship Sydney to London service usually flies via Singapore but, due to travel restrictions on international journeys, the airline has been forced to find an alternative route.

Australian carrier Qantas will temporarily operate its Sydney to London flight via the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory.

It will take 16 hours and 45 minutes — believed to be the first non-stop flight between the two destinations.

The temporary route will only operate this week, before Qantas suspends all international flights until May 31 at the earliest.

You May Also Like

prince’s-grammys-tribute-concert-gets-tv-premiere-date

Prince’s Grammys Tribute Concert Gets TV Premiere Date

jodie-whittaker-praised-for-brilliant-video-on-how-to-cope-during-coronavirus-lockdown

🔥Jodie Whittaker praised for brilliant video on how to cope during coronavirus lockdown🔥

peter-bjorn-and-john-announce-36-hour-livestream-performance

Peter Bjorn and John Announce 36-Hour Livestream Performance

‘the-ultimate-underdog-fuck-up’:-rediscovering-the-dark-beauty-of-rowland-s.-howard

‘The Ultimate Underdog Fuck-Up’: Rediscovering the Dark Beauty of Rowland S. Howard

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *