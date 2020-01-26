🔥Q&A: what does Huawei do and why can’t we just strip its kit out of our networks?🔥

This week the Government is expected to give the green light for Huawei to have a role in the UK’s 5G network, coming after months of wrangling over the decision.

The UK’s National Security Council gave the Chinese company the green light in April, but a final decision was pushed back after Theresa May stepped down as Prime Minister.

Recent weeks have seen the US ramp up pressure on the UK to ban Huawei, with a delegation having been sent to Britain earlier this month to lobby on the Huawei matter, claiming it would be “nothing short of madness” to grant them a contract.

But, as the drama surrounding Huawei and the UK’s networks looks set to come to a crescendo, just what is it all about?

What does Huawei make?

Over the past few years, there has been much discussion about whether allowing Huawei into our 5G networks would put our privacy at risk, but it can be difficult to understand why this would be the case. After all, doesn’t Huawei just makes phones?

Well, no – it does make smartphones, and has certainly carved out a big piece in this very competitive market, alongside Samsung and Apple. But, a much bigger, complex and more strategic business for Huawei has been in designing, manufacturing and supplying the networking gear that all these phones connect to.