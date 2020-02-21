Q&A: Intimate, quiet, unassuming ‘Band’s Visit’ isn’t the usual musical

1 of 2

Members of the national touring company of “The Band’s Visit.”Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

David Cromer, director of “The Band’s Visit”

David Cromer is among today’s most acclaimed theater directors, with credits including off-Broadway productions of “Our Town” (2009) and “Tribes” (2012) and a Broadway revival of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” (2009). But he is perhaps best known for the musical “The Band’s Visit,” which in 2018 won the “big six” Tony Awards in that category — best musical, book, original score, actor, actress and direction — despite formidable competition.On Tuesday, the touring production of that show comes to the Fox Theatre.Based on the acclaimed 2007 comedy-drama film, “The Band’s Visit” tells the story of Egyptian musicians who mistakenly arrive in a desert town in southern Israel.Recently, Cromer, who is also an actor, spoke with Go! Magazine about the show and his career. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.Q • What was it about the musical adaptation of “The Band’s Visit” that sparked your interest?A • The first thing was the personnel. My friend Itamar Moses, who wrote the book, called me. I’d directed a play of his in Chicago called “Celebrity Row,” and we’d always been looking for something else to do. And I was a huge admirer of (composer-lyricist) David Yazbek, particularly of his score for “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.” When you’re going to have great collaborators, and you’re going to have a great project, your feelings of hope go through the roof.Q • “The Band’s Visit” triumphed over “Frozen,” “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” to win the Tony for best musical. But for a Broadway show, it’s relatively low-key. To what do you attribute its success?A • There are all kinds of ways to tell a story, and an art form gets very crippled if it has an incredibly limited vocabulary. We’re in a world where a musical is perceived to be a certain size, at a certain volume and a certain intensity level, that you apply no matter what the story is. What we were experiencing as we worked on “The Band’s Visit” was, can we scale it up? Can it be faster? Can it be made bigger?But we just kept coming around to the idea that we had to honor the scale of the story — which is conversational, which is intimate, which is quiet, which is purposely unassuming. It ends up being about people expressing their longing, and their love, and their hope, and their lack of hope or their loss of hope.Q • “Our Town,” which significantly raised your profile in the theater world, was praised as a fresh take on a play that had come to be taken for granted. In addition to directing Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece, you also portrayed the Stage Manager. What was the thinking behind that decision?A • I was very clear on what I wanted the character to be, and I knew that it was going to be very difficult to talk an actor into doing it. Because I was going to minimize the impact of the Stage Manager really aggressively; he was going to be very unassuming and trying as hard as he could to stay out of the audience’s way. And the play is constantly referring to itself as a piece of theater, with the Stage Manager having more authority over the progress of the evening than an actor does. So I thought that if I were (cast in the role), that would be a way to honor the meta-theatricality of the play.What “The Band’s Visit” • When Tuesday through March 8; performance times vary • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $29-$99 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents a Charles Ludlam classic.

Tickets are available for $24.

Hundreds of dachshunds will compete in a competition that this year takes some inspiration from the Kentucky Derby.

An exhibition of work by the French artist — who inspired more famous painters, from Van Gogh to Dali — comes to the St. Louis Art Museum.

The concert featured Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 in E major

The concert featured Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 in E major

Whether you want to take your special someone on a twilight riverboat cruise or you’re looking to run through the streets in your undies, the …

Artistic director Hana S. Sharif says the idea is to provide the St. Louis community with “a new tradition that will endure for years to come.”

St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents mesmerizing comedy-drama.