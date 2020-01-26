🔥Pythons, a topless model, a salmon and me – journalist recalls meeting Terry Jones🔥







Terry Jones

I was lucky enough to interview Terry Jones and Michael Palin in the mid 1980s for SHE magazine where I started out.

It was a slightly bizarre encounter involving the two Pythons, a topless Page 3 model and a large salmon in a photographic studio in Soho.

Our art director Tony Cohen had designed some of their early books and so the appointment was made.

When I arrived at the studio on a steaming hot London day, the Page 3 girl, 18-year-old Sue, wasn’t wearing very much.

They were shooting new illustrations for Jones and Palin’s Dr Fegg’s Encyclopaedia of All World Knowledge.

“Only a slight rip-off,” Jones said, deadpan. “Actually, it’s very reasonable. What’s the price?”

Palin actually posted online last May how he visited his ill-friend Jones in London and read to him from Dr Fegg’s Encyclopaedia, a ‘compendium of humorous facts’ they wrote together in 1985.