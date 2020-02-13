🔥Pussycat Dolls to play Brighton Pride 2020: How to get tickets🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Pussycat Dolls will play a live show at this year’s Pride event in Brighton.

The newly reformed five-piece — who recently released React, their first new song in more than a decade — had been heavily rumoured to appear at the event, which has now been set in stone.

They will perform a 75-minute show at Fabuloso Pride in the Park on Sunday August 2.

It will be the group’s first ever appearance at a Pride event in this country. In April, they will arrive in London for two massive arena shows at the O2 in Greenwich — making the Pride concert only their third UK gig since 2009.

How to get tickets to see Pussycat Dolls at Brighton Pride

Individual day tickets for Fabuloso Pride in the Park have now sold out for the Sunday, although weekend tickets are still available, currently priced at £57.50. Buy them here.

Pussycat Dolls UK tour dates 2020

April 5 — 3Arena, Dublin

April 6 — Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

April 8 — Birmingham Arena

April 9 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 11 — The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

April 12 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle

April 14 — Manchester Arena

April 15 — First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 17 — The O2, London

April 19 — The O2, London

August 2 — Fabuloso Pride in the Park, Brighton