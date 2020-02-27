🔥Pussycat Dolls suffer unfortunate The One Show technical glitch🔥

Pussycat Dolls suffered a technical hitch which left the group awkwardly standing on stage as a backing track played during Wednesday night’s The One Show.

The five-piece are currently promoting their comeback single React and stopped off to turn up the heat on the teatime show.

Matt Baker was tasked with introducing the group and after he did so, the backing track began playing.

Unfortunately, it seems the track couldn’t be heard by PCD as all five members – Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar – remained standing with their backs to the increasingly confused crowd.

The cameras then cut back to Baker who seamlessly redid his introduction and thankfully, when the track kicked in at a higher volume, the ladies sprang into action.

PCD’s The One Show performance comes after a hilarious display on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which saw the ladies send up criticism of their raunchy outfits and routines.

The hilarious skit involved the band ignoring Ant and Dec’s request to “tone down” their performance and the flustered pair’s attempt to use signs and a “censor button” to stop the show failed.

After the band debuted React with a special X Factor: Celebrity performance in November 2019, over 400 complaints were made to Ofcom.

The six-piece will head off on a tour in April but Melody Thornton, who was in the original line-up, will not be joining the band.

Their tour will include stops at venues up and down the country and they’ll also perform at events including Brighton Pride.