🔥Pussycat Dolls' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway performance sparks 68 Ofcom complaints🔥

Despite their efforts to poke fun at critics of their “raunchy” routines, Pussycat Dolls’ performance on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has led to complaints.

The five-piece have frequently faced criticism over their outfits and dance moves with their comeback performance on X Factor: Celebrity sparking over 400 Ofcom complaints last December.

On Saturday night, they laughed off the matter, taking part in a skit which saw Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly beg the ladies to tone things down.

After hilariously brushing them off, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar began their performance as the presenters tried to block them from view with giant ‘censored’ signs and graphics.

Pussycat Dolls censored on Saturday Night Takeaway

Unfortunately, you just can’t please everyone and 68 viewers still contacted the broadcasting watchdog, reports the Sun.

A representative for ITV told Standard Online: “We believe the Pussycat Dolls routine, which was set within the context of a comedy sketch was suitable to be included within the show.”

Pussycat Dolls are currently busy promoting their upcoming reunion tour and also stopped off at The One Show earlier this week.

Their rendition of React suffered a small hiccup though as an issue with the backing track left the ladies stood with their backs to a bewildered audience.

Pussycat Dolls’ tour kicks off in April and includes two dates at London’s O2 Arena.