🔥”Push Button With Such Anger That Shaheen Bagh Feels Current”: Amit Shah🔥

Delhi elections: Amit Shah was campaigning for the BJP candidate in Delhi’s Babarpur constituency.

New Delhi:

Voting for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi election “will prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, training his guns at opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“When you press the button (on the voting machine) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh,” the top BJP leader said in Hindi at an election rally in Delhi.

“Your vote to the BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh,” Mr Shah said while campaigning for the the BJP candidate in Delhi’s Babarpur constituency.

Hundreds of women and children have been braving Delhi’s unusually cold winter at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi for over a month now, becoming the face of countrywide protests against the controversial law enacted in December.

On Friday too, Amit Shah made similar statements on the Shaheen Bagh protests. “Push the button with such force that the current makes the protesters leave Shaheen Bagh on February 8,” he had said while addressing the “Jeet ki Goonj” programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, for the first time, makes religion the test of citizenship in India. While the government claims that it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution before 2015, critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

On Sunday, Amit Shah also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. “Are you their vote bank? Why do Rahul Baba and Kejriwal want to save tukde tukde gang that raised slogans for fragmentation of the country. They do this because of fear of their vote bank,” he said at another rally.

Delhi will vote on February 8 with results due February 11.

While Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are seeking a second consecutive term, the BJP is seeking to come into power in Delhi after two decades and has brought the CAA at the centre stage of its campaigning.

The AAP claimed a record majority in 2015 polls, winning 67 of the 70 seats, and is targeting a clean sweep this time.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)