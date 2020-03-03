purina-animal-nutrition-recalls-four-food-brands-in-32-states

🔥Purina Animal Nutrition recalls four food brands in 32 states🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Purina Animal Nutrition is recalling four brands of rabbit, turkey and chick feed sold in 32 states after receiving customer reports of sick and dying pet rabbits, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recall involves multiple lots of Purina Rabbit Feed, Purina Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed and DuMOR Chick Starter/Grower Feed and is due to elevated calcium levels, stated the company (which is separate from Nestlé Purina Petcare, a U.S. unit of food conglomerate Nestlé).The Land O’Lakes subsidiary said it received reports from customers claiming the rabbit products “may have resulted in poor health and/or mortality.” 
The products containing elevated levels of calcium were manufactured between December 16, 2019, and February 3, 2020, and sold at Tractor Supply Co. retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.   Elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and possibly be fatal in rabbits, and can lead to leg abnormalities and kidney calcification in young chickens and turkeys, the company said. Symptoms in rabbits include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased eating, while chicken and turkeys up to six weeks old may show leg abnormalities.Customers who purchased recalled product should discard it or return it to their local animal feed store to exchange the product for a like item or refund. Animal owners can also call Purina Animal Nutrition’s customer service department at (800) 227-8941 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Central standard time.The affected product and lot numbers are: Formula No. Item No.         Description                                               Lot Number532D      3004902-206  Purina® Rabbit Complete (50#)                   0JAN06MFI3532D      3004902-203  Purina® Rabbit Complete (25#)                   0FEB03MFI3532D      3004902-206  Purina® Rabbit Complete (50#)                    0FEB03MFI3532F      3004918-206   Purina® Rabbit Show (50#)                          0JAN09MFI1532F      3004918-206   Purina® Rabbit Show (50#)                          0JAN24MFI3532E     3004903-206    Purina® Rabbit Professional (50#)               9DEC17MFI3 532E     3004903-206    Purina® Rabbit Professional (50#)                0JAN09MFI1532E     3004903-206   Purina® Rabbit Professional (50#)                 0FEB03MFI38382     0009906           Purina® Turkey Starter AMP 0.0125% (50#) 0JAN24MFI356AW   0049200           Country Acres® Rabbit Pellet 18 (50#)          0JAN09MFI156AW   0049200           Country Acres® Rabbit Pellet 18 (50#)          0JAN23MFI160V7    0046487           DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower 20% (50#)   9DEC18MFI160W7   0046488           DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower 20% (20#)    0JAN08MFI160W7   0046488           DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower 20% (20#)    0JAN23MFI160W7   0046488           DuMOR® Chick Starter/Grower 20% (20#)   0JAN28MFI3

Related Posts

manchester-united-player-ratings:-not-good-enough-again-from-jesse-lingard-as-midfielders-struggle

🔥Manchester United player ratings: Not good enough again from Jesse Lingard as midfielders struggle🔥

John koli
trial-team-quits-roger-stone-case-in-dispute-over-sentence

🔥Trial team quits Roger Stone case in dispute over sentence🔥

syed
trump-to-meet-with-pharmaceutical-ceos-amid-growing-coronavirus-outbreak

🔥Trump to meet with pharmaceutical CEOs amid growing coronavirus outbreak🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *