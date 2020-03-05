🔥Puppy which was stolen at knifepoint in south east London reunited with its owner🔥

A puppy has been reunited with his owner after it was stolen in the street at knifepoint.

The British bulldog named Spot was found wandering in the street after he was snatched in Orpington, south-east London, on Tuesday morning.

The week-old puppy was taken during an alleged armed robbery in Lullingstone Crescent at around 8.50am, Scotland Yard said.

Spot and his owner – a man in his early 30s – were approaching the junction with Grovelands Road when two men jumped out of a white Mercedes CLA Sport, the Metropolitan Police said in an earlier appeal.

Spot has been reuinted with his owner (PA)

The driver of the car produced a knife and threatened the victim before stealing the puppy and fleeing in the car, the force said.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after police executed a warrant in Newham, east London, on Thursday.