🔥Puppy stolen at knifepoint in horror drive-by robbery in Orpington🔥

A puppy is missing after it was snatched from its owner at knifepoint in south-east London.

The dog, a British bulldog called Spot, was out on a walk with his owner this morning when a car pulled up beside them in Lullingstone Crescent, Orpington.

Two men got out the vehicle – a white Mercedes CLA Sport – and threatened the victim, in his 30s, with a knife, police said.

Officers said they then stole the tiny pup, who is just a few weeks old, before driving off.

The devastated owner gave chase on foot but lost the suspects, who were last seen on the A20 at Fiveways on Tuesday afternoon.

The car was last spotted in the area around Canning Town and Stratford, police said.

The driver is described as black, in his early 20s, with his hair in cornrows and a scar on his right cheek.

He was wearing a white or cream jacket with black patches and a red outline.

The passenger was also black, aged around 20 with short hair. He was wearing a navy blue jacket with the same patches as the driver.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the robbery, which took place at around 8.50am, to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone who recognises either of the suspects’ descriptions, or who knows of Spot’s whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call on 101 quotoing CAD 1632/03MAR.