🔥Pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school self-isolate over coronavirus fears🔥

Four pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school are in self-isolation after returning from northern Italy, which has been hit by hundreds of coronavirus cases

Reports say four pupils from Thomas’s Battersea in south west London have been sent home awaiting test results for Covid-19.

Two of the children have reportedly flu-like symptoms following a trip to northern Italy.

None of the children at the school where George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, are pupils have been confirmed to have caught coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 worldwide.

Britain has been affected since the outbreak in Italy during ski season which has seen official Government warnings issued to British travellers.

Some schools across the UK have shut indefinitely and others have sent pupils home temporarily while they await assessments.

