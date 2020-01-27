🔥Punjab Boy Dies After Mother Stuffs Him In Bed Box To Go With Lover: Cops🔥

Chandigarh: According to the police, a glove was stuffed in the boy’s mouth to gag him. (File)

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was found dead in a compartment inside the bed of his parents in Burail, a village near Chandigarh, police said on Monday. The victim’s father has accused his wife of stuffing the boy into the bed and eloping with her lover, police said.

Dashrath, the father of the victim, an electrician by profession, found his wife and child missing when he returned home from work on Sunday, police said. He initially thought they had gone to his in-laws’ house. When he contacted his wife she allegedly told him that the boy was inside the bed compartment.

According to the police, a glove was stuffed in the boy’s mouth to gag him.

“When he opened the bed box, he found his 2.5-year-old son. He contacted the police accusing her wife of murdering the child and having eloped with her lover. A case of murder has been registered against the child’s mother at Sector 34 police station and further probe is on,” a police officer told NDTV.

The police said that the whereabouts of his wife are unknown and efforts are being made to trace her.