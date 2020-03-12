We previously reported that an MCU star was being eyed to play the Joker in a DC film. However, it was unknown at the time whether or not this Clown Prince of Crime would be featured in The Batman trilogy or if he would be the real Mr. J in the Jokerverse. Now, though, it appears we know which version this particular actor is being looked at to play, and it’ll certainly excite fans.

Ben Barnes, who portrayed Jigsaw in Netflix’s The Punisher, was said to be up for the part of the Joker a few weeks back and while some thought he was destined to take on Robert Pattinson in a potential sequel to The Batman, it now seems he may be starting his own crime wave in Gotham over in the Jokerverse. Yes, that’s right, according to our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern series was coming to HBO Max, that an Aladdin sequel was in development and that a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gatson was in the works, all of which have since been confirmed – Barnes is being eyed to play the real Clown Prince of Crime in a future Joker sequel.

As always with these situations, he’s not the only actor on WB’s list, but he’s certainly a suitable candidate, having had experience playing a menacing villain with his chilling take on Jigsaw in the short-lived Punisher series. Barnes has also flexed his dramatic muscles in HBO’s hit sci-fi show Westworld. While he may lack the experience of previous performers to put on the clown makeup, we can still see him pulling off another successful iteration of the beloved psychopath.

To date, four films featuring the infamous DC villain have won Academy Awards, putting a lot of pressure on whoever takes on the coveted role next. Joaquin Phoenix most recently snagged the Best Actor Oscar for his riveting take in the billion-dollar motion picture, while other legends of the craft that have taken on the part include Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto and Heath Ledger. It’s a role that can make or break someone as we’ve seen in the past, and this would be the most significant thing Barnes has ever done in his career.

Tell us, though, do you want to see Ben Barnes play the real Joker in a future sequel to Todd Phillips’ hit film? Or do you have someone else in mind? Sound off down below with your thoughts.