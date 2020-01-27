🔥Pune woman demands Rs 7 lakh, threatens HR manager of fake rape charges; booked🔥

Malware which is impossible to remove













The Crime Branch of the Pune City Police arrested a woman on Saturday, January 25 for allegedly extorting money from a Human Resource (HR) manager of a company in Pune by threatening to register a false rape case against him.

The journalist was arrested at 10 pm Monday–Representational imageCCO Public domain

According to the Pune City Police, the woman asked the HR manager to pay her Rs 7 lakh and if he fails to do so she would register a false rape case against him. The woman had already taken Rs 45,000 as the first instalment.

Accused developed friendly relations with HR manager, later demanded money

The police issued a press release which stated that the anti-extortion cell of the Crime Branch received a complaint that a woman contacted HR professionals of different companies, developed friendly relations with them by chatting on WhatsApp. Later demanded money along with her accomplice when she met them by threatening to register rape cases against them.

Police laid a trap to arrest accused

The matter, however, came to light after the HR professional didn’t pay Rs 6.5 lakh as demanded by the accused. The police then laid a trap to arrest the woman by the team led by Inspector Rajendra Mohile and Sub-Inspector Nileshkumar Mahadik. The accused was booked for extortion and produced before a court. The court has remanded her in custody till January 29 for investigation.