🔥Public footpath rerouted after two year legal battle because ramblers kept walking through nudist campsite🔥

A public footpath is to be rerouted following a two-year battle by a nudist campsite to stop ramblers wandering through the grounds.

The historic path gave walkers a right of way into the Dolcoed Naturist Campsite in Carmarthenshire, where holidaymakers are free to walk around naked. But the existing passage will now be blocked, with a new route installed to divert ramblers around the site.

Campsite owner Jo Eveleigh said there had been a two year fight to change the path from running through the 15-pitch site.

Mrs Eveleigh, who runs the Carmarthenshire campsite with husband Mike, said: “We’re relieved it’s over and done with and the path is going to be diverted.

“It’s great for us because it’s completely out of the way. It’s better for everybody concerned – better for us, better for our neighbours.”

A council report said the new path “would pass through two fields between the campsite and neighbouring houses where no unclothed people would be allowed”.

It added: “The campsite would be screened by hedgerows.”

The campsite – which offers pitches for static caravans, touring caravans and tents – describes itself as a place for “congenial peacefulness.”

It says: “It is a naturist site (or nudist site, depending on your views) – either way we hope all our visitors will feel free to be undressed or dressed, in their own company or with friends, social or alone, the choice is yours!