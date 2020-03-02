🔥Public Enemy fire Flavor Flav in Bernie Sanders row🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Public Enemy has fired founder member Flavor Flav in a furious row over an appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally.

Flav’s lawyers had issued a “cease and desist” notice ahead of last night’s rally in Los Angeles, which featured a performance by “Public Enemy Radio” led by fellow core member Chuck D.

Flav then hit out at “misleading marketing” around the LA rally, which included an appearance by veteran actor Dick Van Dyke.

“I have nothing personal against Bernie but I have issues with how he and his people have handled this,” said Flav.

In response, the legendary hip-hop band issued a statement saying it was “moving forward without Flavor Flav”.