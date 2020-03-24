Public barred from St. Charles County government’s buildings

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The St. Charles County Administration Building in St. Charles and a long list of other county facilities will be off limits to the general public as of 5 p.m. Tuesday to try to help deter the spread of COVID-19.The new order is in addition to one from last week that required people entering county buildings to have their temperature taken and to answer various questions about where they had traveled and who they had been in contact with.Among other county buildings in St. Charles from which the public will be barred are the Historic Courthouse, also known as the Executive Office Building; the public health and highway departments; the Juvenile Justice Center and the county municipal court building.Also closing to the public will be the Family Arena box office in St. Charles; county police headquarters in O’Fallon; the Heritage Museum in St. Peters and the Daniel Boone Home in the Defiance area.Some county employees will continue to work in the buildings to answer phones, deal with online requests and to conduct other business. Open spaces in most county parks will remain open but indoor meeting facilities, dog parks, campsites, cabins, shelters and the Youth Activity Park in Dardenne Prairie will shut down.The county pet adoption center in St. Peters will be open only for appointments to reclaim lost animals. The county Election Authority in St. Peters will be open for absentee voting, voter registration and candidate filing.This article will be updated

