🔥PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE stream, TV channel and how to watch Champions League football online🔥

Borussia Dortmund hold a slender advantage over Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice either side of a Neymar equaliser in yet another standout performance for the young striker.

The match will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus threat, becoming the second match this week in the competition to have no attending fans after Atalanta’s 4-3 win in Valencia.

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the game with a sore throat, having reportedly been tested and cleared of coronavirus. Dortmund will be without Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney.

Here’s how to follow all the action…

In Pictures | Dortmund vs PSG | 18/02/2020

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7.15pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Tuesday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund highlights

BT Sport’s YouTube channel will have highlights after 10: 30pm, while BT Sport 2 will screen an hour of highlights at 1am and 8am on Wednesday morning.