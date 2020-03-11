🔥PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League commentary stream for Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund.

The hosts will attempt to engineer a turnaround in tonight’s last-16, second-leg clash after an Erling Haaland double – either side of a Neymar reply – secured a 2-1 victory for BVB in Germany last month.

However, they will have to do so without the support of the Parc des Princes crowd, with this evening’s match scheduled to be played behind closed doors as part of the bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport! Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (3-4 on aggregate)

TV channel

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7.15pm GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Team news

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is doubtful due to illness, though a coronavirus test came back negative.

Defenders Thiago Silva and Colin Dagba are expected to be fit, meanwhile.

For Dortmund, Thomas Delaney and Marco Reus are both sidelined.